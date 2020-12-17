Photo: Inder Jeet Bhanoo

Shimla: The cold desert Lahaul and Spiti is spring surprises this winter with spotting of rare species.

After the rare sighting of Himalayan Serow in Spiti Valley, now Lahaul valley is witness to spotting Himalayan musk deer.

The sare sight was captured by an ace photographer Inder Jeet Bhanoo a localite of Rashel village in his camera recently.

After Inderjeet informed the forest officials, they swung into action to ensure its protection and safety.

Found in the Himalayas of Nepal, Bhutan, India and Pakistan and China, the musk deer, a rare endanger species is listed as endangered on the IUCN Red list.

With lot of awareness and conservation efforts with local people pitching in, in recent years their count was increasing in the region and were spotted in the winters as they descend the lower areas.