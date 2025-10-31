The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the 2026 board examinations for Classes 10 and 12 from February 17, 2026. The first phase of the exams will continue till March 6, while the second board exam is expected to be held around May. This time, CBSE has introduced a major change in the examination system for Class 10 students by allowing two board exams in one academic session. The new system aims to help students who either fail, miss, or wish to improve their marks in the first exam, ensuring that they do not lose an academic year.

For Class 12 students, the subject-wise schedule has also been released. The Physics exam will be held on February 20, Accountancy on February 24, Chemistry on February 28, Psychology on March 5, Mathematics on March 9, English on March 12, and Biology on March 27. The CBSE Class 12 examinations will conclude on April 9, 2026.

The board has also revised the paper format for both Classes 10 and 12, aligning it with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The new question papers will include a balanced mix of competency-based, objective, and descriptive questions, focusing on conceptual understanding and practical application instead of rote learning. This change aims to assess the analytical and problem-solving skills of students more effectively.

Students will now have the flexibility to appear in two exams during the same academic year. Those unable to attend the first exam due to medical or sports commitments will get another chance in the second exam. Similarly, students who want to improve their performance can reappear under the ‘Essential Repeat’ or Compartment category. The results of the first exam will be declared in April 2026, enabling students to use their marks for provisional admission to Class 11 through DigiLocker. However, final merit certificates and passing documents will be issued only after the declaration of the second exam results in June 2026.

According to CBSE estimates, over 45 lakh students are expected to appear in the 2026 board examinations, which is around three lakh more than last year. The board has reiterated that students must maintain at least 75 per cent attendance to be eligible to sit for the exams.