Solan: Shoolini University has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Coursera to offer online courses.

Coursera is an American open online course provider founded in 2012 by Stanford University’s computer science professors Andrew Ng and Daphne Koller that offers open online courses, specializations, degrees, professional and master track courses.

Coursera representatives Karun Jain claimed that the pact will ensure to provide Shoolini University’s students relevant online content, and will also allow faculty to create projects courses for students. Coursera online learning will also develop job ready skills using essential skills maps and skills development dashboards in the students, Jain further added.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Atul Khosla hoped that the pact will be a great opportunity for Shoolini students to learn on different platforms and also helps students in job relevant contents.