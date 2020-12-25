Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on the occasion of 96th birth anniversary of Bharat Ratan Atal Bihari Vajpayee unveiled the statue of the late Prime Minister of India at the historic The Ridge Shimla today.

18 feet statue was constructed by spending an amount of Rs. 1.08 crore.

While addressing the “Atal Samriti Samaroh” on the occasion of ‘Sushashan Divas’ by the State language, Art and Culture Department at Gaiety Theatre, Chief Minister paid rich to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He said that Atal Bihari Vajpayee was a statesman and a great personality who, due to his politics of principles emerged as a statesman with national appeal.

The Chief Minister said that Atal Bihari Vajpayee was a legendary and visionary leader who defined highest values of leadership and his contribution for the development of the country would be remembered for the years to come.

Jai Ram Thakur said that the unveiling of statue of Atal Bihari Vajpayee at the Ridge today was a tribute to this great son of mother India. He said that Atal Bihari Vajpayee always believed in values-based politics and would always be remembered and respected for his simplicity, humanity and benevolence.

He said that Atal Bihari Vajpayee shared special connect with Himachal, which he fondly called his ‘second home’. He said that despite his busy schedules Atal Bihari Vajpayee would never miss an opportunity to come to Himachal and spending time here. He said that spent few days as usual, at his home in Prini village near Manali and enjoyed the green environs, met villagers over their small little demands, held poetry sessions. He said that with his simplicity and humanity, he ruled the hearts of millions of people. He always believed in values-based politics and would always be remembered and respected for his simplicity, humanity and benevolence.