Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, in a meeting with the Chairman of Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education Dharamshala and other senior officers of the Education Department on Wednesday, asked the policy makers and teachers to derive new mode of imparting education to the students so that their studies do not get affected.

Following the COVID outbreak, regular classes were disrupted and later most of education establishments opted for an online mode of education. With disruption of regular study as good amount of time were lost to the virus and this the State education board reduces the syllabus by 25 percent.

Meanwhile, chairman of the Board Dr. Suresh Kumar Soni submitted a proposal for conducting of the examinations in the state.

Secretary Education Rajeev Sharma and Director Higher Education Dr. Amarjeet Sharma were also present on the occasion.