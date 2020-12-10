Democracy is our culture: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the New Parliament Building today.

The Prime Minister said today is a milestone in India’s democratic history, filled with the idea of ​​Indianness. He added that the start of the construction of Parliament House of India is one of the most important stages of our democratic traditions.

Himachal CM witnessing foundation stone laying ceremony

He gave a call to the people of India, to build this new building of the Parliament together. He said it can’t be more beautiful or purer than the new building of our Parliament witnessing when India celebrates 75 years of its independence.

The Prime Minister remarked that democracy elsewhere is about election procedures, governance and administration. But democracy in India is about life values, it is the way of life and the soul of a nation.

The Prime Minister remarked that democracy in India has always been a means of resolving differences along with governance. He said

“Our democracy has moved forward with the goal that there is always room for differences so long as it is not entirely disconnected from the process.”

PM Modi stressed that policies and politics may vary but we are for the service of the public and there should be no differences in this ultimate goal.

Policies में अंतर हो सकता है,



Politics में भिन्नता हो सकती है,



लेकिन हम Public की सेवा के लिए हैं, इस अंतिम लक्ष्य में कोई मतभेद नहीं होना चाहिए।



वाद-संवाद संसद के भीतर हों या संसद के बाहर,



राष्ट्रसेवा का संकल्प,



राष्ट्रहित के प्रति समर्पण लगातार झलकना चाहिए: PM — PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 10, 2020

The Prime Minister urged the people to take the pledge to keep India First, to worship only the progress of India and the development of India, every decision should increase the strength of the country and that the country’s interest is paramount.

हमें संकल्प लेना है…



ये संकल्प हो India First का।



हम सिर्फ और सिर्फ भारत की उन्नति, भारत के विकास को ही अपनी आराधना बना लें।



हमारा हर फैसला देश की ताकत बढ़ाए।



हमारा हर निर्णय, हर फैसला, एक ही तराजू में तौला जाए।



और वो है- देश का हित सर्वोपरि: PM — PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 10, 2020

Himachal Chief Jai Ram Thakur witnessed foundation stone laying of New Parliament Building from Shimla.