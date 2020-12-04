Shimla: State government pensioners will need to submit annual life certificate to treasury. Director, Treasuries, Accounts and Lotteries D.D. Sharma said that pensioners drawing pension through banks located in the state are required to submit annual life certificate to treasury.

Since, Aadhar Number has been seeded in e-Pension system and it is also linked with Jeevan Pramaan. Therefore, pensioners can authenticate themselves on Jeevan Pramaan and send life certificate so generated on Jeevan Pramaan to treasury, Sharma further added.

Similarly, HP government pensioners who were drawing their pension from banks located outside HP are required to submit annual life certificate. This certificate was to be submitted in present format signed by Bank Manager and counter signed/attested by Gazetted government servant of that state or central government.

D.D Sharma said that as state government has implemented Jeevan Pramaan for online verification of pensioners through Aadhaar based biometric authentication, Life certificate generated through Jeevan Pramaan can be sent to treasury and pensioners will not be required to visit treasury for verification.

In view of this and present Covid-19 situation, all pensioners are advised to use digital life certificate based on Aadhar Biometric Authentication through Jeevan Pramaan website (jeevanpramaan.gov.in) for Life Certificate verification in order to avoid visit to treasury.

The pensioners will have to send the hard copy of Jeevan Pramaan certificate so generated to the concerned treasury by post.