Shimla: Himachal Pradesh State Election Commission on Monday announced the schedule for the elections of the Panchyati Raj Institutions (PRI) elections.

The PRI elections in the state will be conducted in three phases.

State Election Commission Secretary Surjeet Singh Rathore said that the first phase of the PRI polls will be held on 17 January, second phase on 19 January and third phase on 21 January from 8.00 am to 4 pm.

The nomination papers shall be presented on 31 December to 2 January between 11.00 am to 3.00 pm and scrutiny of the nomination papers will be done on 4 January, he added.

On 6 January between 10.00 am to 3.00 pm the candidates may withdraw his candidature after which on the same day list of contesting candidates with symbols will be prepared and affixed, said he.

List of Polling stations shall be published on or before 31, December.

Counting of the votes for ward members, up-Pradhan and Pradhan of Gram Panchyats shall be taken up immediately after the close of the poll at Gram Panchyats Headquarters and results will be announced after counting gets over.

The counting of votes for the members of Panchyat Samit and Zila Parishad will be done on 22 January at 8.30 am at respective Block Headquarters.

The process of election would be completed 23 January, 2021.