Citizens can now download Digilocker documents such as PAN card, driving license, vehicle registration certificate, among others

WhatsApp users can use chatbot by simply sending ‘Namaste or Hi or Digilocker’ to WhatsApp number +91 9013151515

New Delhi: In a major initiative to make Government services accessible, inclusive, transparent and simple, MyGov today announced that citizens will now be able to use the MyGov Helpdesk on WhatsApp to access the Digilocker service.

This includes creating and authenticating their Digilocker account, downloading documents such as PAN card, driving license, vehicle registration certificate, among others, all on WhatsApp.

MyGov Helpdesk will now offer a suite of services for integrated citizen support and efficient governance, starting with Digilocker services. The new service will enable citizens to access the following documents with ease and convenience, from the safety of their homes.

PAN card, Driving License, CBSE Class X Passing Certificate, Vehicle Registration Certificate (RC), Insurance Policy – Two Wheeler, Class X Marksheet, Class XII Marksheet, Insurance Policy Document (Life and Non-life available on digilocker)

WhatsApp users across the country can use the chatbot by simply sending ‘Namaste or Hi or Digilocker’ to the WhatsApp number +91 9013151515.

Since its launch in March 2020, the MyGov Helpdesk (earlier known as MyGov Corona Helpdesk) on WhatsApp has served as a critical instrument in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic by offering people authentic sources of Covid-related information, along with critical uses like vaccine appointment bookings and vaccine certificate downloads. So far over 80 million people have reached out to the helpdesk, over 33 million vaccine certificates have been downloaded, and millions of vaccination appointments have been booked across the country.

With new additions like Digilocker, the MyGov chatbot on WhatsApp aims to build a comprehensive administrative support system for citizens to access resources and essential services that are digitally inclusive.