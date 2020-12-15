Shimla is known for its snow-capped peaks and smooth slopes. This is what makes it an ideal location for indulging in fun snow activities in Shimla. Playing in the snow is an exotic experience everyone from youngsters to the elderly want to enjoy once in their lifetime.

Every winters, Shimla offers a great opportunity to throw, jump and role in the snow as the entire town gets buried under the white blanket of snow. The entire hill station turns picturesque beyond words.

Photo: Deepak Sundriyal

If experiencing snow in Shimla has been on your bucket list for a while, this is your chance to strike it off.

Apart from playing in the snow, here are some other activities you can enjoy while mother nature does its white magic in the hills.

Walk down The Ridge

The Ridge looks its best when it’s covered in a soft white carpet of snow. Never miss a chance to walk on the snow-blanketed Ridge Road in the winter season. The open area gives a perfect foreground to coloured shops around this popular walkway in Shimla.

Photo: Deepak Sundriyal

Try some winter sports

Love adventure? If yes, you need to visit Shimla for an exhilarating experience in winters. From ice-skating, skiing, sledding, glissading on rubber tubes, and snowboarding. There are various activities to try in this beautiful town. All of these pulsating adventure activities are ideal for adding excitement to your boring day. So, are you willing to push your limits during your holiday in Shimla?

Make a snowman, or play in snow

Whether you are with your friends, family, or on a solo trip, just bring out your inner child to enjoy the most in the snow. You can spend hours playing in the snow, or making a snowman. And, don’t forget to capture the moments while creating a snowman.

Enjoy a lively Shimla Winter Carnival

To celebrate the winter season, the Shimla town organizes a carnival for locals and tourists on December 31 and New Year’s Day. During the carnival, so many people come together for enjoy snow and live music on the historic Ridge ground.

If you are planning a trip to Shimla, you can book a tour with professional travel agencies like Shimla Nature Experiences to enjoy snow activities in Shimla and get other perks like:

Pickup and drop by car

On the way sightseeing

Welcome drink

Himachali lunch

Snow activities –

Sledding

Ice skating

Skiing

Snowboarding

Snow angels

Building a snowman

Building an igloo

Snowshoeing

Snowball fight

Shimla Nature Experience offers snow activities at Rs 1,999 per person (minimum of four people any day, any time). For booking, call on 98160 26770 / 76588 88888 or email at [email protected].