In a separate incident; a multi-storey building gutted in Kumarsein

Rohru: In a tragic incident, a boy (12) died and seven others suffered burn injuries as a fire engulfed a two-storey building at Todsa village in the Rohru of Shimla district on Wednesday.

As per a report, the fire broke out in the two-storey home of Sohan Lal in Todsa village of Chirgaon in Rohru on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

As per the preliminary investigations, the fire was caused by a short circuit.

In a separate incident, a multi-storey building housing a timber depot at Bithal in the Kumarsein subdivision of Shimla district was gutted in a blaze in the early hours of Wednesday.

The fire tenders from Kumarsein, Jhakdi and Rampur were rushed to the spot to douse the flames. A National Disaster Response Force team from Rampur also reached at the spot.

There were no reports of any casualties.

