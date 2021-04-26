Govt acquiring 3,000 D-Type oxygen cylinders as a precaution measure

Shimla: In a wake of increasing Covid cases in the state, the government has decided to increase the Covid testing.

State Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, in a review meeting, directed Deputy Commissioners to increase the number of testing.

The Chief Minister said that the twin strategy for testing, tracing and treatment with effective surveillance through micro containment zones can help state to flatten the second Covid wave in the state.

“State Government had almost reached the target of enhancing the bed capacity for the Covid-19 patients to 3000 and efforts were on to increase the same to about 5000 to meet out any emergent situation,” CM said.

Denying any shortage of medicines, medical inputs and oxygen in the State, CM revealed that “as a precautionary measure, the State Government has requisitioned 3000 additional D-Type oxygen cylinders for ensuring that there was no shortage of empty cylinders.”

Covid vaccination drive in the state is going on smoothly and till now as many as 15.21 lakh doses of vaccines had been administered in the state. Covid recovery rate has been recorded 83 percent whereas case fatality rate was 1.50 percent.