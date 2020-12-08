Shimla: Developmental projects worth crores of rupees dedicated to the public in Shimla Rural constituency, marred by politics as Congress blames the state government for inordinate delay.

The Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday inaugurated and laid foundation stones of developmental projects worth Rs 94 crore in Shimla Rural constituency through video conferencing.

He also inaugurated the Block Development Office at Totu in the constituency.

Congress leader and Shimla Rural, Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA), Vikramaditya Singh on Tuesday, denouncing the inordinate delay said, “The developmental projects were awaiting inauguration in his constituency for the last two years. Had it been dedicated to the people much earlier, they would have not only been benefited, but also the state government could have avoided unnecessary expenses of maintaining the infrastructure that had been lying empty.”

Despite his repeated request to the Chief Minister for the inauguration of the developmental projects, the same was deferred, he said, alleging that the holdup was done purposely to gain political mileage, eyeing the panchayat and the municipal bodies elections that are to be held in the state.

“The BJP government has no contribution in the projects that were dedicated to the people by the Chief Minister. The previous Congress government under the leadership of the then Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh had provided the entire funds and the requisite budget for it,” said Singh.

The people of the constituency will never forgive the BJP government for deliberately keeping the schemes in suspension for so long, he asserted.

Condemning the state government for not mentioning the name of the local MLA on the plaque of the inauguration and foundation stones, he said that this was not a healthy tradition and is an insult to the public opinion in democracy.