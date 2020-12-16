Shimla: Covid recovery rate is showing improvement in the state as today 1046 Covid patients have recovered from the virus. 380 patients recovered in Mandi district, 174 in Shimla and 104 Covid patients recovered in Kangra District.

The state on Wednesday reported 484 new positive Covid cases today and now total cases have jumped to 50,680. Mandi test highest 146 and Shimla recorded 101 Covid positive cases. Kangra 48, Sirmour and Chamba 38 each, Hamirpur 37, Solan 35, Kullu 21, Bilaspur 12, Una 6 and 2 positive cases in Kinnaur district were reported.

Himachal Pradesh also reported 12 Covid deaths and now of which 4 deaths have been reported from Kangra district, 2 deaths each have been reported from Solan, Shimla and Mandi districts while one death each has been reported from Sirmaur and Kullu districts. Now 836 people have died from the virus in the state.

The state has 6,218 active cases.