Shimla: LG India, consumer durable company launched its new range of ‘Hot and Cold’ inverter Air Conditioners (ACs), which helps in avoiding hassle of changing appliances according to the weather.

Addressing the media persons here on Thursday, LG Electronics India, Greater Punjab, Regional Business Head Navneet Karkara said,

“Having built a strong base in the air solution space, we want to now introduce products that are focused on bringing the next level of convenience for our consumers. With the launch of these new hot and cold ACs, the consumers will get to experience comfort at its best.”

These new air conditioners provide comfortable air throughout summer, winter and monsoons as it is exceptionally powerful for both heating as well as cooling needs, he added.

The new range of inverter ACs is the best option for consumers who worry about both the running costs and energy conservation, said Karkara.