Nested in the Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh, Dalhousie is one of the most famous hill stations in India. Situated at an altitude of 1970 meters, this scenic town is surrounded by the hills of Bakrota, Kathalagh, Potreyn, Bangor, and Terah. The place offers stunning views of the snow-capped Pir Panjal Ranges.

Apart from its vivid beauty, Dalhousie has retained its colonial heritage in form of architecture, bungalows, and monuments. With its ideal climatic conditions, Dalhousie is considered a year-round destination, which means you can plan you’re a trip to Dalhousie any time of the year. Yes, being a Himalayan hill station, it’s important to familiarize yourself with the weather conditions and best time and season to visit Dalhousie.

Photo: Himachal Tourism

Dalhousie in Summers

The summer season is considered the best season to visit Dalhousie, which starts in the month of March and lasts up to June. This is also the peak tourist season in the valley, reason being the weather is so soothing and pleasant during summers. With the maximum temperature rising to 30°C during the day, the hill town offers one of the best weather conditions to enjoy summer season.

Though there is still a little chill in the air during evenings, overall weather is ideal for activities like nature walks, hiking, rafting, paragliding, trekking, river crossing, and more. You can visit places like Panchpula, Sach Pass which can be visited only during the summers. It is an absolute adventure for thrill seekers. On a clear sunny day, you can also dust off your photography skills with stunning views of the surrounding Himalayan peaks.

Dalhousie in Monsoons

Dalhousie isn’t prone to landslides and floods, unlike other mountainous regions which make this place a safer one to visit in monsoon. Monsoons in Dalhousie start in the last week of June and last up to mid-September. During the rainy season, temperature of this place sits around 23-25°C during the day and 13-14°C at night.

Dalhousie experiences a milder monsoon as compared to other regions of the country. Monsoons here are ideal for enjoying cool, relaxed days amidst nature. It is also a good time for honeymooners to travel here, as there’s not too much crowd and the climate is romantic. The booming crash of the waterfall with lofty cedar trees and sweeping, lush green meadows give an unprecedented sight to visitors. Except for trekking and outdoor adventure activities, monsoon is the ideal time to enjoy beauty of this place.

Dalhousie in Winters

Winters in Dalhousie begin from mid-October and end near March. Being a high altitude hill station, Dalhousie experiences absolutely ice-cold winters. Snow covers this place as a beautiful white blanket. Months of October and November and not very cold, but December onward, mercury hovers around 5°C or below. So, if you are winter lover, this is probably the best time for you to visit Dalhousie.

The temperature in day time hovers between 10 to 13°C, but the nights are very cold. This is a perfect chance to do activities like hiking, watching a sunset at Khajjiar Lake, sightseeing, wilderness walks and most importantly – chance to play in the snow. If you like exploring historical and religious places such as old churches and temples, this is the place to be. You can also explore Khajjiar which is about 20 km from Dalhousie and otherwise famous as “Mini Switzerland.”