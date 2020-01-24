Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh government has asked people of the state not to use National Flag made of plastic. A Govt spokesperson stated that on the occasion of important National, cultural and sports events, the National Flags made of plastic are being used in place of National Flags.

He appealed the general public to avoid the use of plastic flags and use paper flags in terms of the provisions of the ‘Flag Code of India, 2002.’ He also asked not to discard or thrown the national Flag on the ground after the event. He said

“Such flags are to be disposed off, in private, consistent with the dignity of the Flag.”

However, the flags made of plastic are not biodegradable like paper flags so they do not get decomposed for a long time and do not ensure appropriate disposal, he further added.

A spokesperson said the Indian National Flag represents hopes and aspirations of the people of country and hence should occupy a position of honour. He said

“There is universal affection and respect for, and loyalty to, the National Flag”

He said that a perceptible lack of awareness is often noticed amongst people as well as organisations and agencies of the government, regarding laws, practices and conventions that apply to display of the National Flag.

He urged the people to strictly comply with the provisions in the ‘Flag Code of India, 2002‘ and ‘ The Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971‘ to maintain the dignity and respect of the National flag.