New Delhi: Government of India Tuesday blocked 43 Chinese mobile apps, under section 69A of the Information Technology Act.

“This action was taken based on the inputs regarding these apps for engaging in activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order.” an official communique said.

Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has issued the order for blocking the access of these apps by users in India based on the comprehensive reports received from Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Center, Ministry of Home Affairs, it further added.

AliSuppliers Mobile App, Alibaba Workbench, CamCard – Business Card Reader, WeDate-Dating App, TrulyChinese – Chinese Dating App and DateMyAge: Chat, Meet, Date Mature Singles Online are among other 37 others.

Earlier on 29th June, 2020 the Government of India had blocked access to 59 mobile apps and on 2nd September, 2020 118 more apps were banned under section 69A of the Information Technology Act. Government is committed to protect the interests of citizens and sovereignty and integrity of India on all fronts and it shall take all possible steps to ensure that.