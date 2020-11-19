Shimla: Spread of Covid-19 is unabated in the Shimla district as on Wednesday 200 new cases were reported in the district. 135 patients have recovered and now district has 1577 active cases. So far 4791 have infected with the virus.

Rampur, Rohru, Jubbal Kotkhai and Kumarsen region are worse effected region the Shimla district.

On Wednesday, total 661 positive cases were reported. Highest 200 in Shimla district, 114 in Mandi, 91 in Kullu and 67 and 66 in Kangra and Solan districts respectively. 519 patients have recovered in the state as well.

Total cases in the state has now jumped to 31401 and 6901 cases are active in the state.