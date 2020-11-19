Shimla: Congress MLA, Vikramaditiya Singh on Thursday expressing his disagreement on the formation of Gupkar alliance said that such a proposal is neither in the interest of Jammu and Kashmir, nor in the interest of the country.

“The political parties should have held discussion and pass a resolution on the restoration of peace and development in the region, instead of bringing about such a proposal which would help the foreign separatist forces in the region,” he added.

Singh said that the former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru had made a temporary provision of Article 370 in view of the geographical condition of Jammu and Kashmir and granted it a special status after independence.

Now, the Article 370 has been abrogated by the Centre in August last year, he added.

“Jammu and Kashmir was and will continue to be an integral part of the country,” he said, adding that any kind of rhetoric on Jammu and Kashmir should be avoided so that the foreign separatist forces do not get an opportunity to spread separatism.

Congress party, he said, “has always been in favour of national integration and will never support any such statements.”

Earlier, Home Minister Amit Shah had questioned the need for Gupkar Gang and blamed the Congress party and the other political parties associated with the Gupkar Alliance. In his series of twit, Union Home Minister blamed them for patronizing and promoting terror and turmoil in the valley.

Congress and the Gupkar Gang want to take J&K back to the era of terror and turmoil. They want to take away rights of Dalits, women and tribals that we have ensured by removing Article 370. This is why they’re being rejected by the people everywhere. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 17, 2020

He even asked Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi to clear their stand on the Gupkar Alliance.

The Gupkar Gang is going global! They want foreign forces to intervene in Jammu and Kashmir. The Gupkar Gang also insults India’s Tricolour. Do Sonia Ji and Rahul Ji support such moves of the Gupkar Gang ? They should make their stand crystal clear to the people of India. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 17, 2020

Following the fierce criticism from the BJP, the Congress party on Tuesday clarified that it was not a part of Gupkar Alliance.

“The Congress is not part of the Gupkar Alliance or the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration,” Congress communication department head Randeep Surjewala said in a statement.