Himachal CM directs officers to prepare list of cold chain equipments

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asked chief ministers to begin working on cold storage facilities for the vaccine against the Covid-19.

PM Modi, at the virtual meeting with chief ministers of all States and Union Territories, to review the status and preparedness of COVID-19 response and management.

The Prime Minister reassured that the government is keeping a close watch on the development of vaccines and is in contact with Indian developers and manufacturers, along with global regulators, governments of other countries, multilateral institutions and international companies.

PM Modi added that it will be ensured that the vaccine for citizens will meet all necessary scientific criteria. He underlined that just like the focus in the fight against COVID has been on saving each and every life, the priority will be to ensure that the vaccine reaches everyone. Governments at all levels will have to work together to ensure that the vaccination drive is smooth, systematic and sustained.

Prime Minister noted that the priority of vaccination is being decided in consultation with the States. The requirements of additional cold chain storages has also been discussed with the States. He asked the Chief Ministers to ensure regular monitoring of State Level Steering Committee and State & District Level Task Force to ensure better results.

PM Modi also directed states to keep tab on myths and rumours being spread around vaccines and directed to tackle the same with greater awareness.

Later, while presiding over the meeting with the officers of the State, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur directed officers to strictly follow the guidelines of the Central and State Governments to check the spread of corona virus. He also directed the officers to prepare list of required cold chain equipment to be submitted to the Government of India for carrying and transportation of the vaccine.