Shimla: Bollywood ‘Queen’, Kangna Ranaut on Monday extended an invitation to Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur for her brother’s marriage.

She along with her family called upon the Chief Minister during his visit to Bhoranj in Hamirpur district and invited him for the marriage of her brother Aksht Ranaut to be held on 11 November at Jaipur.

Thakur was at Bhorang to address a public meeting. Her visit surprised all those who were present there.

The Bollywood actress Kangna hails from Bhambla, Mandi the home district of Jai Ram Thakur.

Kangna accompanied by her father, sister Rangoli and brother Aksht, while they gave the Chief Minister the invitation card for the marriage. The actress tweeted

Today our family extended invite of my brother Aksht’s wedding to honourable Chief Minister of Himachal, a dear friend Shri @jairamthakurbjp ji also HP cabinet Minister and family friend our uncle Shri @MahenderSTBJP ji 🙏 pic.twitter.com/6TZ1qA4Rqy — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 2, 2020

The family also invited Cabinet Minister Mahender Singh Thakur and Rajinder Garg.

After the death of Acter Sushant Singh Rajput, Kangna had raised the issue of favoritism and nepotism. She has accused industry bigwigs of nepotism and sexual abuse, criticised several of her colleagues, alleged others are involved in drug dealing, and called Bollywood a gutter.

She had also targeted Maharashtra CM and his son and following which illegal part of her house was demolished, which was criticized by many.

However, amidst all this, her critics say her vocal criticisms stem from political ambition. There are rumours she is on the verge of joining India’s governing BJP, and accusations that the colleagues she has picked on are those whose political beliefs differ from hers.

From past few months, Kangna has seen active in political circle in Himachal as well. Recently she met BJP veteran Shnata Kumar and Congress leader GS Bali.