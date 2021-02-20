Himachal bids for Bulk Drug Pharma Park, Medical Devices Manufacturing Park and Electronic Manufacturing Hub

Shimla/New Delhi: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister has demanded funds for the construction of Greenfield Airport Mandi and for the expansion of Kangra Airport.

Chief Minister, while speaking at the 6th Meeting of Governing Council of NITI Aayog here on Saturday, said that air connectivity would give a big boost to tourism activities, besides being important from a strategic point of view.

NITI Aayog meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh conducted the proceeding. The meeting was held virtually.

Jai Ram Thakur apprised the Aayog that being a hilly State, greater funds and resources were required to create infrastructure in Himachal Pradesh as compared to other States.

He said the State Government was laying special stress on making Himachal Pradesh a tourist hub of the Country.

Chief Minister further stated that the Government was giving topmost priority to the development of infrastructure in Himachal Pradesh. Jai Ram Thakur said that the Baddi area of the State can boast of being the biggest Pharma hub of Asia. He said that now the State has aggressively made a bid for Bulk Drug Pharma Park for the State.

He said that in addition to this the State has also bided for setting up Medical Devices Manufacturing Park and Electronic Manufacturing Hub for the State. He urged for approving all these Parks for the State, which would go a long way in transforming the economic condition of the State.