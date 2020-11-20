Nagrota/Kangra: Himachal Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur urged the people to follow all directions of the Prime Minister in the fight against Covid-19 as no vaccine is yet available in the world.

Jai Ram Thakur, while addressing public gathering on Friday at the Gandhi Ground at Nagrota Bagwan, asked the people not to let the reign slip out of their hands in the fight against Corona Virus as the number of Covid-19 cases was again on the surge in the State these days.

The CM asked the people to take all necessary precautions while being at public places and celebrate all social functions and gathering with complete vigilance.

Jai Ram Thakur also taken a dig at the opposition for practicing petty politics even during such a crisis. He claimed that the State Government worked day and night during the lock down period and brought over 2.5 lakhs Himachalis back to their native places. They were tested and treated before sending to their homes. But, the opposition kept criticizing the Govt. without doing anything constructive when the people needed it most, CM further added.