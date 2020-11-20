Call on helpline number-104 in case of fever, cough, cold or respiratory problems

Shimla: Covid-19 cases are increasing in the state at alarming rate. The state government is claiming of taking necessary step to contain the virus, but its all effort are seems not giving desired result. Yesterday only state has tested highest cases so far.

The State CM, today only appealed the netizens to follow guidelines and take precaution to fight corona virus. Secretary Health Amitabh Awasthi here today informed that state government is taking all necessary preventive and remedial steps to contain the spread of corona pandemic in the state and now the capacity of testing has also been enhanced.

He said that till now 4,75,263 persons have been screened for corona virus in which 32197 persons were found positive. The rate of positive cases in state is 6.5 percent.

Awasthi said that keeping in view the festive season it is necessary to be more cautious from getting COVID-19 infection. He said that not adhering the safety and preventive measures would be an invitation to corona virus.

He urged people to adopt regular safe practices to increase immunity and to ensure early screening of COVID-19 without panicking so that chances of infection could be controlled and if the report was found positive the person could be isolated on time. He urged people to contact helpline number-104 or avail e-Sanjeevani facility in case of fever, cough, cold or respiratory problems.

He said that to contain the spread of virus people should strictly follow the guidelines of central as well as state government issued from time to time. He urged people to follow the social distancing norms, using face mask while going out of home and use of hand sanitizer. He said to avoid touching nose, eyes and mouth without washing hands properly.