Vidhan Sabha winter session from 7th December

Shimla: The State Cabinet today approved to reduce the token tax to be charged on vehicles. The token tax of 6 percent would be charged on motor cycle/scooter of value upto Rs. One lakh whereas it would be 7 percent above Rs one lakh.

The Cabinet also decided to charge token tax of 6 percent on personal motor vehicle and construction equipment vehicles of upto Rs. 15 lakh and 7 percent on personal motor vehicle and construction equipment vehicles of more than Rs. 15 lakh.

The Jai Ram Thakur led Cabinet also decided to recommend to the Governor to convene H.P Vidhan Sabha winter session from 7th to 11th December, 2020 at Dharamshala.

Cabinet also approved ropeway project from Narkanda to Hatu Peak and allot the consortium of Randhawa Constructions Private Limited New Delhi and Q2A Solutions Limited Honkong (JV) on PPP mode for a period of 40 years.

The Cabinet also decided to organize next Janmanch on 5th December, 2020.