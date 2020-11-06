Shimla: Himachal BJP has claimed of having 1,90,000 Panna Pramukh active on all 7792 polling stations in the state. BJP state president Suresh Kashyap, while addressing a meeting of BJP legal cell at its Shimla office, claimed that Panna Pramukh list has been verified in the e vistarak Yojana that took place last month.

Lauding the role of legal cell, Kashyap said that BJP legal cell plays a very Vital role as they are the opinion makers in the society.

He said that the legal cell will play a major role in the upcoming Panchayat elections.

Targeting, opposition Congress, Kashyap stated that during UPA regime, government was known worldwide for corruption scandals. However, since Narendra Modi government has taken over – the country has become the third strongest nation in the world, the fifth major economic country and the fastest growing nation, Kashyap further added.

Kashyap also credited Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur for even development of the state. He said

“it is eminent that double engine is working in the state with full support of the centre.”

He also hailed the role of state government in handling the COVID-19 pandemic in the state and claimed that the state government has set benchmarks for other states in handling the pandemic.