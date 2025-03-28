Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission has released the new electricity tariffs for the financial year 2025-26, which will be applicable from April 1, 2025. The revised rates bring relief for consumers, with domestic, commercial, and industrial consumers getting cheaper electricity per unit.

Tariff Reductions Across Consumer Categories

Domestic consumers will get electricity 15 paise cheaper per unit .

will get electricity . Commercial consumers will see a 12 paise per unit reduction .

will see a . Small, medium, and large industries will benefit from a 20 paise per unit decrease to promote industrialization in the state.

will benefit from a to promote industrialization in the state. No changes have been made to fixed/demand charges for any category.

To encourage electricity consumption, the slabs for domestic consumers using more than 126 units per month have been merged into one. However, subsidy details for domestic consumers remain unclear.

New Electricity Rates (Per Unit) for 2025-26

Category Units per Month Tariff (₹ per Unit) Lifeline Consumers 0-60 4.72 Domestic Consumers 0-125 5.45 126 & above 5.90 Agricultural Consumers 0-20 kVA 5.04 Non-Domestic 0-20 kVA 6.38 Non-Commercial Above 20 kVA 6.12 Commercial 0-20 kVA 6.40 20-100 kVA 6.31 Above 100 kVA 6.21

Revenue Estimates and Cost of Supply

The Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited (HPSEBL) has an estimated annual revenue requirement (ARR) of ₹8,403 crore for 2025-26. The average cost of electricity supply has been estimated at ₹6.76 per unit.

With these reduced tariffs, the government aims to increase electricity consumption in the state while supporting economic and industrial growth.