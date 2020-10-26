Solan: Indian cricket team’s most successful off spinner Harbhajan Singh shared interesting insights about the game of cricket and life in general during an interaction under Shoolini University’s Yogananda guru series.

Harbhajan Singh interacting with Prof. Atul Khosla,

during Shoolini University’s Yogananda guru series

Harbhajan Singh shared several anecdotes relating to his cricketing career. He said how self-belief can create wonders in personal and professional life. He also talked about handling failures and success and termed both of these as temporary phases.

A member of the winning squad of 2007 and 2011 world cup for India, Harbhajan Singh played a crucial role in both the series. He, however, said that both the wins were made possible due to collective team effort.

In his interaction with Shoolini’s Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof. Atul Khosla, Bhajji also underlined the role of Captain and Coach for the team’s performance.

Asked about his experiences while playing Australia, Harbhajan said very few in the country could believe that India could beat Australia so comprehensively, but the victory showed how collective team work and belief in achieving dreams can change fortunes. It is essential and important to remain positive, he added.

Speaking about IPL, he said it has given young talent chance to rub shoulders with the best in the world of cricket. He pointed out how under-19 players share bench with legends of the game which provide them with immense confidence and an opportunity to learn how to handle pressures in high end tournaments.