Shimla: Ambitious Mukhya Mantri Shahri Ajeevika Guarantee Yojana has received encouraging response as so far 3545 people have been registered in all urban local bodies, out of which 2,447 have been issued job cards across the state.

Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj, in a review meeting, claimed that 2099 people have been assigned the work, out of which 1808 have accepted the job. While 1009 have accepted the infrastructure related work while the remaining 799 went for sanitation related jobs in Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) across the state under this scheme.

Suresh Bhardwaj directed officials to remove all hurdles if any, so that more people could be benefited with this scheme. “This is a new scheme. We need to popularize it,” he added.

How to Register: Mukhya Mantri Shahri Ajeevika Guarantee Yojana

Documents required for registration (i) Photograph (Size 40KB) (ii) Aadhaar Card (Front & Back) (iii) Front Page of Bank Pass Book having details of Account (A/C No. / IFSC Code etc.) (iv) Same Information of Spouse (Optional)

The State Government had launched Mukhya Mantri Shahri Ajeevika Guarantee Yojana in May this year, aimed at providing the guaranteed employment in urban areas. The scheme provides 120 days job guarantee to residents of urban local bodies within 15 days of issuance of job cards, failing which Rs. 75 per day will be paid as unemployment allowance.