New Delhi: BJP National President JP Nadda has taken a dig at Congress Party after a statement of Pakistan MP Ayaz Sadiq of PML-N surfaced.

BJP president JP Nadda tweeted a video of Sadiq’s remark in the National Assembly to target Congress Party. “Congress’ princeling does not believe anything Indian, be it our Army, our Government, our Citizens. So, here is something from his ‘Most Trusted Nation’, Pakistan. Hopefully now he sees some light”

Congress’ princeling does not believe anything Indian, be it our Army, our Government, our Citizens. So, here is something from his ‘Most Trusted Nation’, Pakistan. Hopefully now he sees some light… pic.twitter.com/shwdbkQWai — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) October 29, 2020

Nadda also blamed Congress for weakening its own armed forces. He reminded that the Congress’s election campaign was around keeping armed forces weak, mocking and questioning the valour of armed forces.

Congress Party premised it’s entire campaign around keeping our armed forces weak. They mocked our armed forces, questioned their valour and tried every trick to ensure India doesn’t get latest Rafale Planes. The people India rejected such politics and punished Congress. — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) October 29, 2020

Earlier, Pakistan Lawmaker Sadiq, while speaking at the National Assembly, had revealed that the Pakistan Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa’ legs were shaking as foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi urged to release Indian pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan, who was captured after his jet was shot down during standoff with India in 2019. Lawmaker admitted that the foreign minister Qureshi has pleaded that the for-God’s sake let Abhinandan go, India’s about to attack Pakistan at 9 PM.

Wing Commander Abhinandan was captured by Pakistan army after he shot down a Pakistan aircraft F-16. He was returned to India in March 2019.