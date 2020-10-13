In first phase – HRTC to operate on 25 routes

Following the suspension of over six months, Himachal Road Transport Corporation will resume its Interstate Bus services from 14th Oct.

Transport Minister Bikram Singh said here today that the state government has decided to resume interstate bus services of HRTC and in the first phase corporation would ply on 25 routes, in which include Chandigarh, Pathankot, Baddi, Hoshiarpur, Ludhiana, Ambala and Haridwar.

Only non-AC buses would ply on interstate routes and night bus service has also been included in it.

Minister said that the state government has taken this decision in view of the upcoming Navratri and festive season. He said that people have been demanding to start interstate bus service. He said that soon interstate bus services would be plied in other states as well.

The state government had suspended interstate Bus services after March 23rd in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak. Following the suspension of Interstate Bus services was resulting in huge loss to the HRTC