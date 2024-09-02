Himachal Pradesh is set to become the first state in India to launch the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) service. Starting from September 5, the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) will roll out this service in collaboration with the State Bank of India (SBI). The NCMC card will enable passengers to pay for fares not only on HRTC buses but also on metro services in cities like Delhi and Bangalore.

This initiative marks a significant step in integrating transport services across the country. The NCMC card, which can also be used for retail shopping, will offer great convenience to tourists visiting Himachal Pradesh from both India and abroad. The central government plans to extend the NCMC card service to all state transport undertakings nationwide.

Rohan Thakur, Managing Director of HRTC, confirmed that the NCMC card service will be formally inaugurated on September 5. “With this card, passengers can pay fares on HRTC buses, metro services, and even use it for retail shopping,” Thakur said.

While several states, including Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Delhi, are working on introducing the NCMC card, Himachal Pradesh will be the first to launch the service. HRTC will also become the first state transport undertaking in the country to offer this card. The service will be officially launched by the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister in the presence of cabinet colleagues at the assembly premises.

One of the key advantages of the NCMC card is that it will eliminate the need for passengers to stand in queues for bus and metro tickets. Fares can be paid by simply swiping the card at ticket counters or on high-tech ticketing machines provided to HRTC conductors. The card can be topped up with amounts ranging from ₹100 to ₹10,000, though the exact cost of the card has not yet been finalized.