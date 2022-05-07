Kullu: Two tourists from Delhi have washed away in the Parvati River in the Kullu district while clicking a selfie.

The missing tourists have been identified as Nenem (25), a resident of Manipur and Saurabh (22) resident of New Delhi. Both of them were working in a Gurugram based private company.

According to reports, on May 6, they, along with their friends, reached Kasol.

On May 7, the group went to Chong village for an excursion. During their visit, they went towards the Parvati River to click some photos.

While clicking a selfie, Nenim slipped and fell into the river. Saurabh who tried to save her also jumped into the river. However, the flow of the river was so fast that both of them washed away. Their friends immediately informed the police about the incident.

Police reached the spot and launched a rescue operation with the assistance of a local rescue group.

Superintendent of police (SP) Kullu Gurdev Sharma confirmed the report and said a rescue operation is going on.