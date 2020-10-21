Shimla: Himachal Governor Bandaru Dattatraya today unveiled a cut-out prepared by Shimla Police for social awareness of COVID-19 at Raj Bhavan.

Superintendent of Police, Shimla, Mohit Chawla and his other team members of District Police Administration were also present on the occasion.

Police officials of Distt Shimla under leadership of SP Shimla called on Hon'ble Governor HP. We are thankful for his valuable guidance and encouraging words during Corona times. He appreciated police awareness campaigns related to corona pandemic, especially 'wear mask' cutouts. pic.twitter.com/KZetNeTUZk — Shimla Police (@PoliceShimla) October 21, 2020

The Governor appreciated the initiative and said that during the Corona pandemic, the police personnel have done an excellent job in fighting COVID-19 as frontline warriors. Police friendly attitude during this period has changed the mindset of the people towards the police. He said

“police personnel have earned a lot of respect from the people of the state for their role performed in assisting people during Covid-19 pandemic. While staying away from their homes and families, even when people celebrate the festival, a policeman has to be on duty.”

Dattatraya said the fight against the Corona pandemic has yet not over. Therefore, we have to be cautious until its medicine was available, he added and urged the people to wear masks and make a habit of washing hands with soap. Maintain physical distancing in public places and like a responsible citizen, follow these guidelines and be a participant in the victory from Corona. He called for cooperation in the Prime Minister’s mass movement appeal against COVID-19.

Dattatraya appealed to intensify the police campaign against drugs and said that the police could play an important role in protecting youth from drug addiction.