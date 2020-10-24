Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur directed the NHAI authorities for ensuring proper maintenance of various NHAI projects in the State.

The State CM, in a review meeting of Public Works Department, said the National Highways should be maintained properly. He further cautioned that any laxity in this regard would be viewed seriously.

He directed to fill all the potholes along all the National Highways by 3rd of next month.

Most of the National Highways in the state are full of potholes. Even part of NH in Shimla city is not drivable.