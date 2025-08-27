India’s First State-Supported Biochar Project to Begin in Hamirpur Within Six Months

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh is set to lead the country in climate action with the launch of India’s first State-supported biochar programme. A biochar plant will be established at Neri in Hamirpur district within the next six months, under a tripartite Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) signed in Shimla. The agreement was signed between Dr. YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, the Himachal Pradesh Forest Department, and ProClime Services Private Limited, Chennai.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, who was present at the occasion, said the initiative would help conserve the environment while mitigating forest fires and creating livelihood opportunities. “This project is a major step towards sustainable practices and awareness among local communities,” he added.

The collaboration will utilise biomass such as pine needles, lantana, bamboo, and other tree-based material to produce biochar through pyrolysis technology. The MoA mandates that the programme be implemented within six months to benefit districts like Kangra, Mandi, Hamirpur, Chamba, Bilaspur, and Solan, which have abundant pine forests.

Under the initiative, local communities will collect biomass and receive Rs 2.50 per kg, along with performance-based incentives for quality and quantity. The programme is expected to generate nearly 50,000 person-days of income annually through biomass collection, besides direct employment at the plant. Skill development sessions on safe collection, biochar applications in agriculture, and climate change mitigation will also be organised in partnership with the university.

The project aims to generate about 28,800 carbon credits over its 10-year operational period, boosting Himachal Pradesh’s green initiatives. It will also help eradicate invasive species like lantana and promote carbon sequestration. ProClime Services Pvt. Ltd. will invest up to one million US dollars in the project’s phased implementation.

The Forest Department will monitor and coordinate biomass collection, ensure compliance with forest and environmental norms, and involve communities in the process. The University will provide three acres of land at Neri for the plant and storage facilities, assist in approvals, and conduct research on biochar applications in agriculture.

Biochar, derived from forest and farm biomass, has multiple uses in agriculture, metallurgy, and other industries. The project will not only address forest fire risks by clearing dry biomass but also enhance soil health and contribute to climate resilience in the region.