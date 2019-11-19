Census 2021 to be conducted in 16 languages

Expenditure Finance Committee (EFC) recommends over Rs. 8750 crores for the process

Delhi: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, in a written reply to a question regarding the use of a mobile app for Census 2021, in Lok Sabha today, said that during Census 2021, a mix mode approach is being adopted for data collection.

Census will be conducted in two phases, viz., House-listing and Housing Census from April to September, 2020 and Population Enumeration during February 09-28, 2021.

The Minister further stated that certain changes have been made in the questionnaire on the suggestions of Technical Advisory Committee (TAC). The Expenditure Finance Committee (EFC) has recommended an amount of Rs. 8754.23 crore for conducting Census 2021 in 16 languages.

Rai informed that enumerators can collect and submit data directly through Mobile App using his /her smart phone or they can use a paper schedule to collect data and submit the same through Mobile App. Alternatively, the enumerators can also use a paper schedule only to collect and submit the data. The State Government appointed enumerators will only be able to use the App for the collection of data.