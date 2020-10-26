Shimla: With Coronavirus cases still increasing on alarming rate, the state CM Jai Ram Thakur directed the health officials to ensure regular medical check-ups of the people who have opted for home isolation.

Jai Ram Thakur, who has resumed work after 20 days of isolation after testing positive form Coronavirus, hold a video conferencing with top officers and doctors, felt the need for evolving effective mechanism for medical check-up of covid patients under home isolation.

He also asked senior doctors to visit Covid patients admitted in the hospitals so that patients get a sense of security. He said that doctors must ensure proper communication with the Covid patients as it goes a long way in recovery of the patients.

Jai Ram Thakur asked to laid special thrust on Education, Information and Communication so that the person with any kind of symptoms immediately visit the hospital for Covid-19 tests. He said that focus must be laid on making the ‘Mask Up Campaign’ of the Government of India a success.

Chief Minister asked the health department to increase testing facilities in the State. He said that the HLL has been urged to provide adequate machinery in the makeshift hospitals, besides providing staff on outsource basis. He said that this would lessen the burden on the existing Covid Hospitals and Covid Care Centres.