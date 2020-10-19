BrahMos, the supersonic cruise missile was successfully test fired today from Indian Navy’s indigenously-built stealth destroyer INS Chennai, hitting a target in the Arabian Sea.

The missile hit the target successfully with pin-point accuracy after performing high-level and extremely complex manoeuvres.

BrahMos as ‘prime strike weapon’ will ensure the warship’s invincibility by engaging naval surface targets at long ranges, thus making the destroyer another lethal platform of Indian Navy. The highly versatile BrahMos has been jointly designed, developed and produced by India and Russia.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Secretary DDR&D & Chairman DRDO Dr G Satheesh Reddy congratulated DRDO, BrahMos and Indian Navy for the successful launch.