Instead of satisfying the MCI, the Govt should keep in mind the future of students: CPM

Shimla: The Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMC) has temporary transferred more than 20 doctors. The government has issued temporary deployment orders of these doctors with immediate effect to medical colleges in Chamba and Nahan even as the burden, owing to the rising corona cases, is increasing with every passing day in IGMC.

IGMC management claimed of sufficient staff at the hospital. The reason for such a large-scale transfer is the impending MCI inspection of these colleges.

Meanwhile, CPM has taken dig at the temporary transfers of doctors.Senior party leader Dr. Kuldeep Singh Tanwar said transferring of senior doctors is disturbing and govt is also playing with the future of students. Dr. Tanwar said

“To satisfy the MCI, the government temporarily sends doctors from IGMC and TMC to other medical colleges in the state for one or two months, but after the inspection of MCI, what would medical students be able to learn all year without senior professors, this is a question mark in itself.”

Tanwar said that this temporary management system of the government on the one hand causes senior doctors to suffer; on the other hand, patients of the state hospital also suffer in absence of specialist doctors in those days.