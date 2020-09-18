Shimla: Transport Minister Bikram Singh said today that the state government has decided to start night bus service on twelve routes from 20 September, 2020 in the state.

The Minister said that the bus on Palampur-Shimla-Palampur via Mandi route will ply at 6:45 PM from Palampur and at 9 PM from Shimla. On Palampur-Bharmaur-Kugti via Tanda Kangra route, the bus will start at 3:40 PM whereas from Kugti, it will start at 4:45 PM. On Nayagram-Holi-Chamba-Pathar via Jot-Chawari, the bus will ply at 3:15 PM from Nayagram whereas from Pathar, it will start at 4 PM. On Baddi-Jogindernagar via Swarghat Bilaspur route the bus will ply at 9:30 PM whereas from Jogindernagar, it will start at 6:30 PM.

On Baddi to Nalagarh via Nalagarh- Swarghat-Bhakra-Una-Mubarkpur-Bharwain-Chintpurni-Terace-Jasur-Noorpur-Banikhet and back the bus will ply at 9 PM from Baddi and from Chamba at 9 PM. For Triloknath-Dharmshala via Keylong-Manali-Mandi-Jogindernagr-Kangra and back the bus will ply at 7:15 AM from Triloknath and from Dharamshala it will start at 6 PM. On Jahlma- Reckongpeo via Manali-Mandi-Sundernagr-Karsog route the bus will start at 4:30 AM from Jahlma and from Reckongpeo it will start at 5 PM. On Jhakri- Hamirpur route the bus will start at 5:25 AM from Jhakri and from Hamirpur, it will start at 5:10 PM.

On Rampur-Chintpurni route the bus will start at 3:45 PM from Rampur and at 3:45 PM from Chintpurni. On Shimla-Jasur via Bilaspur-Hamirpur-Jwalaji-Dehra-Terrace route the bus will start at 7:20 PM from Shimla and at 5:40 PM from Jasur. On Keylong to Shimla route the bus will start at 12:30 from Keylong and from Shimla it will start at 7 PM.

Bikram Singh said that booking for all these buses could also be done through online mode.