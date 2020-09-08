New Delhi: Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways and MSME Nitin Gadkari has expressed confidence on halving road accident deaths from about 1.5 lakh per annum by 2025 as against the target of 2030. Speaking at Webinar on Road Safety today, he said

“we are working on fast track mode to achieve the goal with the cooperation of all Stakeholders especially the State Governments”

Gadkari informed that his Ministry has taken lot of initiatives to reduce road accidents including intelligent transport system in the country. He added that World Bank and ADB are providing Rs 7000 crore each for this purpose to remove black spots from national highways.

Addressing webinar on 'Road Safety' organised by Consumer VOICE https://t.co/9CWOood3ju — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) September 8, 2020

Road Transport & Highways Minister informed that the department has already identified black spots on national highways. India has already spent Rs 20,000 crore on removing the black spots. Underling the urgency in this regard, Gadkari informed that of the about 1.5 lakh road accident deaths annually, about 53,000 occur on Highways. Gadkari also said that the State of Tamil Nadu has brought down accidental fatalities by 25 % by implementing a project with World Bank’s assistance.

Recognising the important role of various stake-holders, he underlined the cooperation particularly from Universities, Educational institutions, NGOs, State Governments etc.

Gadkari called upon Members of Parliament who are chairing District Road Committees, to identify the black spots and to pursue their redressal. He highlighted that black spots need to be identified on State and Municipal roads where he stressed that the cooperation of public, state governments, MLAs, MPs etc is of paramount importance.

Gadkari also called for public movement by social awareness and education, improving emergency services, pressing for medical facilities, etc in the country. He also sought cooperation of automobile industry in marching closer to achieving its Road safety targets. He referred to the MV Act of 2019, which is a comprehensive legislation on all aspects of Transport sector in India.

Delving on the stress caused by the Covid pandemic, he stressed on the need for building intelligent road transport infrastructure in the country on PPP mode. Gadkari informed that he is issuing directions for formulating Policy and Tendering Models for developing Intelligent Transport System at Municipal, Provincial and National level through PPP mode.