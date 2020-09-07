Shimla: Himachal Pradesh has witnessed a highest-ever single-day spike of 397 positive cases, taking the tally to 7,415.

The highest number of 68 cases were reported in Kullu, 60 in Kangra, 57 in Solan, 52 in Chamba, 40 in Mandi, 31 each in Shimla and Bilaspur, 22 in Sirmaur, 20 in Hamirpur and 16 in Una.

The number of active cases was 2,176.

197 were reported recovered from the virus. So far 5138 patients have fully recovered from the Covid-19.

Solan district has reported maximum 1696 virus cases so far and 1235 have fully recovered and 411 are presently active cases now. 14 have also died from the virus. Kangra and Sirmour districts have reported 1091 and 1046 positive cases, while 380 and 333 are active cases respectively. Shimla district has tested 420 positive cases so far, while Kinnaur has 103, while Lahaul-Spiti district tested 8 positive cases and out of which 1 is active. So far 54 people have died from the Coronavirus in the state.

Administration have carried out 2.3 lakhs Covid-19 test in the state.