New Delhi: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has released a new list of fake universities and declared 24 ‘unrecognized’ universities across the nation.

The UGC, a statutory body set up by the Union Government, provides recognition to universities in India, warned students against taking admission in these institutions.

As per the new list released by the UGC, there are 24 unrecognized institutions functioning various part of the country in contravention of the UGC Act. UGC notified

The UGC ACT, 1956 under section 22(1) empowered only recognised institutions – only by a University established under a Central, State Act or an Institution deemed to be University under section 3 of the UGC Act or an Institution especially empowered by an act of parliament, to confer the Degree.

And further section 23 of the UGC Act prohibits the use of word University by any institution other than a university established and recognised by the UGC.

The UGC therefore informed and warned “students and Public at large that presently 24 self-styled, unrecognised institutions are functioning in contravention of the UGC Act, which have been declared fake Universities and not empowered to confer any degree.”

UP has maximum 8 fake universities, followed by Delhi 7 and West Bengal and Odissa has 2 each fake university, while Karnataka, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry have one each unrecognised university.