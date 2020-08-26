Union Govt approves to upgrade NCC companies at Rampur and Dalhousie to Battalion

Shimla: Himachal Education Minister said that the students of schools and colleges of sensitive areas adjoining International borders of the State would be encouraged to join National Cadet Core (NCC).

Education Minister Govind Singh Thakur, in a review meeting of various activities of NCC functional in educational institutions, said the State Government has made a provision of establishing battalion and companies required for recruitment of NCC cadets in Army/Paramilitary and Police services.

The centre has approved the upgradation of NCC companies at Rampur and Dalhousie to battalion. With this the more cadets could avail Cadet ‘B’ and ‘C’ certificate.

He said that State Government is making efforts to upgrade NCC companies of Dharmshala, Una and Shimla to battalion. The students of government schools and private schools would be encouraged to involve in activities of NCC.

Presently 24,681 cadets of 314 schools and 64 colleges of State are being imparted with training under NCC. Presently there are three battalion, seven companies, one NCC Air Squadron and one NCC Naval unit in the State.

To establish NCC academy at Balh in district Mandi, the state govt has identified land and 17.19 Bigha land has been transferred to Education Department. With setting up of this academy, all essential facilities for training of NCC cadets would be available within the State, the education minister said.