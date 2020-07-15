Shimla: Hoping to make ASHA workers works more effective and smooth their functioning, the state government has distributed free smart phones to ASHA workers.

State CM, addressing them through video conference, said that with this facility the ASHA workers would be able to improve their functioning. He said that with these smart phones, the ASHA workers would be able to use applications like DCD, Himarogya, TB Mukt Himachal App, RCH Portal etc. He said that the mobile would also help them in effective dissemination of IEC through single button push including videos and posters and would also help them in easy communication through bulk SMS.

Jai Ram Thakur said that the State Government had given an incentive of Rs 1000 per month for the months of March, April, May and June to ASHA workers. He said that the State Government was now providing incentive of Rs. 2000 per month for the month of July and August to all the ASHA Workers of the State. He said that as many as 7842 ASHA workers were providing their services in the State, out of which 7809 were working in rural areas and 33 in urban areas.

Lauded the role of ASHA workers in fighting the pandemic, CM said that ASHA workers have played a pivotal role in controlling this virus. He said that ASHA workers have helped in detecting the people with ILI symptoms.

Jai Ram Thakur said that ASHA workers were the most important grass root functionaries who in this corona pandemic have ensured that people of the State coming from other parts of the country were motivated to strictly follow the norms of home quarantine.

Chief Minister said that the ASHA workers played a major role in the Active Case Finding Campaign launched by the State Government and was even appreciated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Chief Minister said that the ASHA workers also played an important role in sensitizing the people in home quarantine to strictly follow the norms so as to ensure that they and their family members remain safe.

Jai Ram Thakur said that the State Government has succeeded in checking community spread and credit of this goes to the ASHA Workers.