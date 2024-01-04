Chancellor Seeks Justice, Meets Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and ADG Satwant Atwal; Opposition Leader Jairam Thakur Raises Concerns

In a shocking incident, Arni University Chancellor Vivek Singh escaped a potentially fatal attack while coming to the University from Pathankot. As per a report, the assailants intercepted his vehicle, attempting to harm him. However, Singh managed to fend off the attackers by firing warning shots from his licensed revolver.

The incident occurred in the jurisdiction of the Indora police station, and Singh reported the attack to Damtal police station. An FIR has been filed against the alleged attacker, Praveen Kumar alias Minda.

The police have registered a case against Praveen Kumar and other unidentified individuals under various sections of the law. Students and staff members of Arni University staged a protest at the SDM office in Indora to condemn the incident.

Chancellor Vivek Singh, to seek justice, met with Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu in Shimla on Wednesday to apprise him of the harrowing incident. The Chief Minister, after receiving information from Singh, instructed police to take immediate and appropriate action.

In a related development, Vivek Singh also engaged with Additional Director General (ADG) Satwant Atwal in Shimla, expressing dissatisfaction with the initial police response. The ADG responded by directing the police to intensify patrols and expedite the investigation, emphasizing the need for a swift resolution.

Accused on the Run, Outrage Grows Amidst Allegations of Administrative Pressure

Despite the severity of the incident, the alleged attacker, Praveen Kumar, remains at large, prompting questions about the effectiveness of the law enforcement response. The delay in apprehending the accused has led to public outcry.

Adding a layer of complexity to the case, a reported audio clip featuring Chancellor Vivek Kumar and SDM Indora is circulating. The audio alleges that the SDM pressured the Chancellor to rehire seven employees under the influence of ruling party leaders. Although the authenticity of the audio clip cannot be verified at this time, its existence raises serious questions about the role of the administration in the incident. In the audio, the SDM is purportedly heard cultivating favourable relations with the local MLA.

As the investigation into the attack unfolds, the emergence of these allegations adds another layer of complexity to the case.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur expressed deep concern about the incident and subsequent controversy, highlighting a breakdown in the rule of law within the state. He emphasized the need for an impartial investigation to ensure justice and protect the rights of the students.

Jairam Thakur called upon the Chief Minister to personally intervene and ensure justice, emphasizing that the image of Himachal Pradesh is at stake. The Leader of Opposition cautioned against the deteriorating law and order situation, contrasting it with the Chief Minister’s efforts to attract investments. He stressed the government’s responsibility to control disruptive elements and called for a serious investigation into the matter.