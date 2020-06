Nauni/Solan: Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry Nauni has invited applications for its one-year Diploma in Fruit and Vegetable Processing and Bakery products for the academic session 2020-21.

The diploma is run by the Department of Food Science and Technology of the University. The programme aims to train students to start their enterprises in the field of food processing and bakery items.

The minimum educational qualification for this diploma programme is Class 10+2 with at least 40 per cent with no age cap for admission. The last date of applying is 20th August. A total of 35 seats are available in the programme. Prospectus and application form can be downloaded from the university website.

The university charges a nominal fee of Rs 5,000, to be paid in two instalments, for the one-year programme. Besides, the programme has also been linked to the Skill Development Allowance scheme of the Government of Himachal Pradesh. Any person enrolled in the programme can also apply for this allowance.

The applicants need to attach copies of Class 10 and 12 detailed marks sheet, character certificate from the head of the school last attended or from a gazetted officer or concerned Gram Panchayat Pradhan, self-attested copy of reservation certificate(if applicable), bank draft (Rs 100 for general category and Rs 50 for SC/ST) along with the admission form. Application form along with other required documents must be sent by registered or speed post to the Deputy Registrar (Academic), Office of the Registrar, Dr Yashwant Singh Parmar University of Horticulture & Forestry, Nauni-Solan (HP)–173 230. Applications can also be submitted by hand.