1.15 lakhs enter state, 60,000 more have applied for pass

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur asked panchayat pradhans to give their wholehearted support to the State Government to sensitize the people of their respective areas regarding Coronavirus pandemic.

The state CM, while addressing Panchayat Pradhans of Solan and Sirmour districts through video conferencing from Shimla today, asked panchayats to ensure that the people who had arrived from other parts of the country do not jump home quarantine.

Jai Ram Thakur said that Pradhans were one of most important part of democratic setup. He said that Pradhans should come forward to help the poor and migrant labourers by providing them food and shelter. He said that panchayats must also come forward to provide face covers and masks to people.

Chief Minister said that as many as 1.15 lakh people have arrived in the State from various parts of the country and about 60,000 more have registered for returning to the State. He said that mass arrival of people from different parts of the country has resulted in increase in the number of Coronavirus patients. He said that there was only one active patient on 1st May, which today has gone upto 34 today. He assured that there was no need to panic as Government was fully prepared to fight the virus and with the help of people of the State, Himachal Pradesh would soon become a corona free state in the country.

Jai Ram Thakur said that collective efforts were required to tackle the situation. He said that Pradhans must educate people regarding importance of home quarantine. He said that no one should be allowed to jump home quarantine and if a person does not obey quarantine protocol the same could be brought to the notice of the district administration, so that the violator could be sent for institutional quarantine.